Emily in Paris actress in shock as jewellery worth $10,000, including her engagement ring, gets stolen

Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins suffered a huge setback after her wedding band and engagement ring were stolen from a hotel in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. Lily was busy enjoying a spa day at the luxury hotel when the incident took place. Before heading to the spa, the actress had put all her jewellery in safe storage but it was stolen nevertheless.

Both her rings are said to have cost “over $10,000”. The Los Angeles Police are taking this theft pretty seriously given the high value attached to the stolen items.

The LA County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the theft, but no arrests have been made yet.

Reportedly, there was no sign of forced entry where Lily stored her belongings. The police now assume that it could be an inside job. Police are carefully reviewing the hotel's security footage for any leads on the thieves.

Meanwhile, Lily’s engagement ring was designed by her now-husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell, in collaboration with Irene Neuwirth Jewellery. The ring featured a stunning rose-cut diamond estimated to be between two and three carats and worth upwards of £65,000. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) × The couple got engaged in September 2020 and tied the knot the following year in an intimate ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.

