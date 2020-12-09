Elliot Page's role in 'The Umbrella Academy' remains unchanged: Reports

Elliot Page will continue to play the role of Vanya Hargreeves in Netflix show 'The Umbrella Academy'. The show is one of the most popular series on the OTT platform and narrates the story of a family of superheroes.



In the series, Page plays Vanya, a cisgender woman whose whose superpower involves unleashing force through the use of sound. According to reports, the makers have no plans of changing the character's gender.



A few days back, Page, came out as a gender non binary transgender person in a heartfelt video on social media. Star of films like 'Juno' and 'X-Men', Page was earlier known as Ellen Page.



Page's name has been already updated on the IMDB page of 'The Umbrella Academy'.



The streaming platform also updated his name in all the titles he is part of that are available on Netflix.



On December 1, the Oscar-nominated actor, in a post, introduced himself as a member of trans community and wrote: "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer." He thanked his supporters and added, "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self." Elliot Page had come out as gay in 2014.



Soon after he came out, several celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, Miley Cyrus and Ellen DeGeneres congratulated the star.