Ellen DeGeneres is feeling good, reveals she has ‘excruciating back pain’ amid Covid battle

Ellen DeGeneres is feeling okay after testing positive for Covid-19. The famous host gave a health update on social media and said she is feeling 100% good now but detailed some of the lesser-known symptoms that she’d been suffering.



Ellen shared a video and wrote, ''Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there, I appreciate it very much. I’m feeling 100%, I feel really good,'' Ellen said.

By revealing her symptom she said, ''One thing that they don’t tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain,'' Ellen revealed. “Didn’t know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people — back pain. Who knew? How come?'' In the video, she can be seen sitting on a couch with her pet dog by her side.

The 62-year-old comedian and host revealed on December 10, that she had contracted the virus in a statement posted on Twitter.



"Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines," she had written in a note posted on her social media.



"I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen," she added.



Meanwhile, her 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' has paused production till January 2021.