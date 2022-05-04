Ed Sheeran collaborates with Ukranian band Antytila for a new version of '2Steps'

Remember how the Ukrainian band Antytila had reached out to Ed Sheeran to participate in a fundraiser concert for Ukraine via social media? Turns out Sheeran and the band did collaborate and a new version of his song '2Step'.



The band had earlier requested to join the fundraiser from Ukraine itself and go live at the concert. The request had to be turned down but the British singer ensured that they got an opportunity to sing with him.



The song was released Monday along with a music video filmed both in Kyiv and on the ground in northeast Ukraine where the band's frontman, Taras Topolia, is working as a medic at present.

Ukrainian band asks Ed Sheeran if they can perform live from Kyiv for a fundraiser concert



Antytila is a pop-rock band whose most recent album, Millennial, was released just days after war broke out in their home country.

Watch the video here:





While speaking to People, Topolia stated that his decision to volunteer during the war was a simple one despite the fact that he has three children.



"Despite that, I have three kids with my wife, who's my sweetie, despite that my oldest son was born in America, he is American citizen, despite all of this, I have a fundamental understanding, fundamental feelings that I'm a Ukrainian man and if my country is in danger, I should protect my country and future of my kids, my wife, my family," Topolia said.



His family travelled to Western Ukraine when the war broke out and have since then moved to New Jersey where they stay with Topolia's mother and stepfather.



Topolia said knowing they are safe allows him to do his work "better."



In March, Chart-toppers Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello were among music stars who took to the stage at a televised concert aiming to raise funds for a Ukrainian humanitarian appeal.

The line-up for the two-hour "Concert for Ukraine" in Birmingham also featured Ukrainian singer Jamala, who won the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest, music veteran Nile Rodgers & Chic as well as groups Snow Patrol and Manic Street Preachers.