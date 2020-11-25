'Durgamati' trailer: Bhumi Pednekar headlines a horror-thriller

After teasing fans with the poster, the makers of 'Durgamati' revealed the trailer of the film on Wednesday. Backed by Akshay Kumar and T-Series, the film has Bhumi Pednekar playing the lead role.



The eerie trailer was shared by Bhumi herself on social media which will have the actress playing a strikingly different character.

The trailer focuses an ensemble star cast featuring Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill, Jisshu Sengupta and Karan Kapadia in prominent roles.The three-minute-twenty-second trailer is a thrilling, scary ride that tells the story of an innocent Government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces.



The trailer showcases chilling glimpses of an ancient fort, titled- `Durgamati`. Bhumi enters the fort, only to find out that the palace has more secrets than earlier imagined. As the trailer progresses it shows Bhumi getting possessed by a spirit and switching into a ferocious avatar.



"I have waited so long to share this with all of you. This one is pure sweat, blood & hard work. There were moments of pure joy and times I cried of pain. My most special & challenging one so far," Bhumi wrote as she shared the trailer.

The actor also penned a note of thanks to the film`s cast and crew. She added, "Thank you @akshaykumar sir, @ashokdirector @ivikramix & #BhushanKumar for making this happen & believing in me, only gratitude and love for all of you. To the best cast ever. I adore you all and feel fortunate to have had the chance to share screen space with you :) @arshad_warsi sir, @mahieg @senguptajisshu @karankapadiaofficial."



A day earlier, Pednekar had unveiled a poster from `Durgamati The Myth` and announced that the trailer will be released on Wednesday. The film was earlier titled `Durgavati'. The film will have a direct digital premiere on Amazon Prime on December 11.