Duran Duran to record a new album with Andy Taylor after his cancer diagnosis

The lead singer of the band, Simon Le Bon, will work on the tracks with Andy at the guitarist's studio in Ibiza. Andy's cancer diagnosis was made public in November of last year when he skipped the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.



As per the Mirror, John Taylor said: “When he dropped the bomb two days before the Hall of Fame, it was really shocking and terribly sad. We’re working on an album right now that is going to be coming out at the end of the year and he’s playing guitar.''



“Had he come to LA and just gone on the TV show, we probably wouldn’t have even thought about it. That [the album] happened as a result of this. There’s a lot of cover songs on the album, songs meaningful to us when we were kids. So having him be a part of that project is great.”



John added further, “LeBon is flying to Ibiza to work with Andy. I kind of wish I was there. I think it’ll be great.''



The other members of the band are Nick Rhodes, 60, and Roger Taylor, 62.



At the Rock and Roll induction ceremony, the band read out the letter from Andy which revealed that he was suffering from stage four prostate cancer.



'Just over four years ago I was diagnosed with stage four metastatic prostate cancer,' the letter read.



''Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade.''



''I have the Rodgers and Edwards of doctors and medical treatment that until very recently allowed me to just rock on. Although my current condition is not immediately life-threatening there is no cure.''