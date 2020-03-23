Drake tests negative for coronavirus after a night out with infected NBA baller Kevin Durant

Rapper Drake has negative for coronavirus days after he met and spend time with NBA baller Kevin Durant who has tested positive for the virus.



According to reports, during an Instagram Live session with his father, Dennis Graham, Drake broke the good news that he did not contract the coronavirus."Yeah, I had to do a test, but it came back negative, though. That test is uncomfortable though, they put that Q-tip all the way up inside your thoughts and s-t," the rapper shared.



Drake and Durant hung out 11 days ago at West Hollywood hotspot Nice Guy with Drake posting a photo of their night out on Instagram.



American professional basketball team on Tuesday released a statement via Twitter that a total of four Nets players have tested positive for coronavirus, with only one currently showing symptoms.