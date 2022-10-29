Dolly Parton, 76, announces retirement from touring: ‘It takes so much time and energy'

Dolly Parton is taking retirement from touring. During her recent interview with Pollstar, the 10-time Grammy winner announced that she will not be touring anymore as she doesn’t have that much energy left for the concerts.



"I do not think I will ever tour again,'' Parton said.



Further, the veteran actor added: ''I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then. Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore. I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy.''



During her chat, Parton, who is 76 years old, said that now she will spend some time with her husband, Carl Dean, who is 80.



''I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We're getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time," she said. "Something could happen. I would not feel right about that if I were gone and somebody needed me. Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans. "



Dolly last toured in the United States and Canada in 2016 to promote her album 'Pure & Simple.'



As an honour to her career, Dolly Parton's name was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. "Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the @rockhall. "I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor," she tweeted.