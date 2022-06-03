Director Vinay Waikul on 'The Broken News' casting process: Sonali, Jaideep & Shriya felt just right

Sonali Bendre is finally making her much-awaited debut with director Vinay Waikul's series 'The Broken New'. Apart from Sonali, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.



Prior to this, Vinay recieved a lot of praise for his Netflix drama 'Aranyak' which marked the digital debut of 90's fame Raveena Tandon. Bankrolled by BBC Studios, the fourthcoming series is an official adaptation of the popular British series ‘Press’ and needless to say the story is most relevant in today's time. In the series, Sonali is playing the role of a fair journalist Amina Qureshi, who wants to deliver fair and unbiased news to the public.



Meanwhile, Jaideep, who we have seen in many acclaimed movies and shows including 'Raazi', and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', is also playing a role of a top journalist Dipankar Sanyal but with different values. And amid all, Shriya is just grabbing eyes with her intriguing character of Radha Bhargava.



Whether it's Sonali, who's looking just perfect as Amina in the trailer, or Jaideep, who has somewhere again done a splendid job with his complicated and nuanced character of Dipankar.

Speaking to WION, Vinay shared his casting experience and said that the combination of Sonali, Jaideep & Shriya felt right.

''The casting process is something which obviously took a lot of time. But once we came across the combination of Sonali, Jaideep & Shriya we felt that 'This is it' and it felt just right,'' he said.



''When we approached them, convincing them didn’t take time at all. They seemed very hooked to the script and series instantly. And we're happy that we went ahead with these choices.All of us felt like we finally had found our Dibankar, Amina & Radha,'' he concluded.

The movie will premiere on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada and will be available on ZEE5.