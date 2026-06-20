/'Didn't share a close friendship with Salman Khan'; Gippy Grewal recalls Canada house firing

Gippy Grewal is currently busy with the promotional events for his upcoming movie, Carry On Jatta 4, along with Sargun Mehta. In one of his interviews, the renowned singer and actor recalled the devastating incident that took place in 2023, when shots were fired outside his house in Canada. Speaking about the incident, the artist admitted that he had not received any threatening calls or messages and had no idea that he was being targeted.

Gippy Grewal recalls firing incident in Canada

On the chat show Shekhar Tonite hosted by Shekhar Suman, Gippy Grewal spoke about the firing incident that took place at his house. He said, “When the firing happened outside my house, I honestly didn't know why it had happened. I had never received any call. Nobody had threatened me. Later, a post surfaced explaining why they did it.”

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The post Grewal referred to was reportedly shared by infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who took responsibility in a social media post. In the post, the gangster directly addressed Grewal, stating, "You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it's time for your 'brother' to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don't be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala's death did not go unnoticed. We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had."

Gippy Grewal on Salman Khan

Grewal added his saying while explaining his relationship with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He shared that he does not share a close personal relationship with Khan. “The reality is that I had only met Salman sir a few times while promoting films on Bigg Boss and during a trailer launch. We didn't even have a close friendship. But they assumed otherwise, and that led to the incident,” he said.

Lawrence Bishnoi's havoc is escalating. One after another, incidents are happening around the world. On June 11 (Thursday), several rounds of shots were fired outside a gym of Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa's gym chain in Delhi's Paschim Vihar. Hours after the incident, the gang claimed responsibility, linking it to Randhawa's alleged ties with actor Salman Khan.

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