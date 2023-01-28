Did you know Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have matching tattoos?

Priyanka Chopra has revealed many things about her personal life, and now the 'Quantico' actress has shared the cutest thing she and her husband had in common as a symbol of love. In her recent interview with British Vogue, Priyanka revealed the most adorable secret about their lives, and guess what it is? It's the matching ink.



During the interview, the actress shared that she has a matching tattoo, a check and box, and the whole story behind getting it.



"I have a check and a box behind my ears," the 40-year-old actress told British Vogue.



"My husband has them on his arms because when he proposed, he asked me that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one?"



Not only a check and a box, but Priyanka has many tattoos on her body with very special stories behind them. One such meaningful tattoo that the actress has is on her wrist.



The sentimental tattoo in her father's own handwriting reads 'Daddy’s little girl.' The ink is dedicated to her late father, Dr. Ashok Chopra. In her memoir, 'Unfinished', the actress reveals that she got the tattoo a year before her father passed away.



After months of dating, Nick and Priyanka got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in December of the same year. The couple welcomed their first Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022 via surrogate. MM turned one this year.



During the same interview, Priyanka also praised her husband, Nick, for helping her overcome her insecurities, and she gets affirmations from him all the time. She also praised him for being wise "beyond his years."



"He's a wise man beyond his years." I get affirmations from him all the time to remind me of my value when I forget or get insecure. He just sees through the fog for me. "He sees the best in people," Priyanka told British Vogue Magazine.