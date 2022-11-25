Did you know Margot Robbie had few shots of tequila before filming 'The Wolf of Wall Street' nude scene?

'The Wolf of Wall Street' might be Margot Robbie's best film, but perhaps it was not the easy one. Margot, who became a household name after she played the role of Leonardo Di Caprio's on-screen wife Naomi Lapaglia, has recently shared how she decided to take a few shots of liquor to shoot the opening raunchy scene of the film.



Margot, who was a budding star back then, shared she was "very, very nervous" before filing the famous nude scene, but she gathered the courage to shoot the scene with a few shots of tequila.



The 32-year-old actress shared a little backstory of the famous scene while speaking at a British Academy of Film and Television Arts event.

"I'm not going to lie, I had a couple of shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous—very, very nervous," Margot shared.



Margot skyrocketed to success by playing Leonardo's wife. Talking further about her role, Margot added that she felt that the movie was all about DiCaprio and no one is going to notice her character, "Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, but at the time I thought, No one is going to notice me in this film. It kind of doesn`t matter what I do in this film because everyone is going to be focused on Leo [DiCaprio] and everything."



The movie was a huge success and received rave reviews from critics and the audience as well. The film was also nominated for several prestigious awards, including the Oscars.