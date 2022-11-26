Did you know Greta Gerwig thought ‘Barbie’ could be her career-ending movie

Academy Award nominee Greta Gerwig's fourthcoming film, 'Barbie,' starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has been one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Ever since the announcement, every new release about the films has taken the fans' excitement a notch higher. But, did you know, Greta, one of the finest directors in Hollywood, right now, was scared about the movie based on the famous doll line.



Greta recently appeared on Dua Lipa's 'At Your Service' podcast, where she revealed that she was very nervous before starting the project.



Sharing more about the film, the 39-year-old director said, "It was terrifying. I think there’s something about starting from that place where it’s like, Well, anything is possible,"



"It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?''



Apart from directing, Gerwig has also co-written the film with her husband, Noah Baumbach.



Further talking, Gerwig added, "That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually, that’s where the best stuff is. I am terrified of that. Anything where you’re like, "This could be a career-ender," then you’re like, "OK, I probably should do it."



The highly anticipated live-action film is centred on the famous doll line, with Margot Robbie playing the lead role of the iconic doll. The film also features Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, and Simu Liu, among others.



More information about the film has been kept under wraps.



The film is set for a July 21, 2023 release date via Warner Bros.