Did you know Ali Fazal was offered to play the lead in the Hindi remake of 'The Night Manager'?

'The Night Manager' one of the most talked about Hindi remakes was initially reported to have Hrithik Roshan essay the lead. The original starring Tom Hiddleston is an extremely popular British spy thriller series which has had its official Hindi remake in the works for the last couple of years. First, it was delayed owing to the pandemic and later the remake was stalled further with reports of Hrithik Roshan no longer being a part of it.

While the recent news reports have confirmed that the Hindi remake will star Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, it was also offered to actor Ali Fazal who was also keen to take up the part. However, due to his shoot commitments for his Hollywood film with Gerard Butler and season 3 of 'Mirzapur' Ali had to decline the project.

A source disclosed, “Ali was approached soon after Hrithik couldn’t do the project. The team was figuring out the perfect schedule to ensure the project starts on time, however, it was getting stuck between dates. Ali was already committed to do Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya and then also season 3 of 'Mirzapur' and hence owing to these issues, he eventually had to let go of 'The Night Manager' remake”.

Interestingly Ali will be seen playing an intelligence officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's next and will also be seen in a high-octane action drama,'Kandahar'.

