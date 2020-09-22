Dia Mirza: Never procured, consumed any narcotic or contraband substance

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has denied produring and consuming of any narcotic or contraband substance in any form in her life. Dia issued a statement after several media reports claimed her involvement in drug consumption. There were reports that suggested that the actress would be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to ongoing probe of drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

"I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work," the 38-year-old actor wrote on Instagram and Twitter.



"I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me," she added.

NCB summons Deepika Padukone's manager, CEO of talent management company KWAN for questioning

On Tuesday, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and CEO of talent management agency Kwan were summoned to NCB office. Actresses Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will also reportedly be questioned.