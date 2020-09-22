NCB summons Deepika Padukone's manager, CEO of talent management company KWAN for questioning

With Narcotics Control Bureau widening its probe, more names from Bollywood have cropped up in the drugs case in relation to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.



According to reports, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned by the NCB along with Dhruv Chitgopekar, the CEO of talent management agency KWAN. The two were summoned on Tuesday for questioning.



A top Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official related to the probe spoke to a news agencuy and stated, "We have summoned Prakash, who works as a manager at Kwan and its CEO Dhruv".



The official said that they have been summoned as some whatsApp chats showed they were allegedly involved in the drug case.



The development comes a day after the NCB officials said they will be issuing summons to Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Kambhatta this week for questioning in connection with its probe.



Besides Prakash and Dhruv, the NCB has also summoned Sushant`s former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for more questioning.



The NCB has already arrested Sushant`s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant`s house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and over 15 others in the case so far.



Later in the day, the NCB will move the Special Court to seek a day`s custody for Showik and Sawant, to connect the dots with some new facts that have emerged in the case during the investigation.



The NCB has registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the alleged drug chats of Showik, Miranda and several others came to the fore.



Meanwhile, Rhea and Showik has applied for a fresh bail on Tuesday which was rejected by the court. They will remain in judicial custody till October 6 now.



Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra`s Mont Blanc apartment on June 14.