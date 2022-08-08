Dhanush plays a delivery agent in 'Thiruchitrambalam', watch trailer

The makers of Mithran R Jawahar's eagerly-awaited romantic entertainer, 'Thiruchitrambalam', featuring actors Dhanush, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nithya Menon and Raashi Khanna in the lead, have released the film's trailer, which shows Dhanush playing a delivery agent.

The trailer shows Dhanush, who plays the titular character of 'Thiruchitrambalam`, enjoying a good rapport with his grandfather played by Bharathiraja but having a strained relationship with his father (Prakash Raj), a stern police officer.



His childhood friend is Shobana (Nithya Menon) who is also his neighbour and confidante.



The trailer, which also shows Pazham romancing two heroines -- Raashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar, has already garnered close to three million views on YouTube, with over 2.5 lakh people giving it a thumbs up.





Scheduled to release on August 18, the film will be Dhanush's first release since he was seen in 'The Gray Man' which was released in July.

On Sunday, Dhanush confirmed on social media that he would be returning in the sequel of the film which will once again have the actor collaborating with director duo- Anthony and Joe Russo. 'The Gray Man' had Dhanush playing an assassin with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans playing the lead roles. The film also featured Ana De Armas in a key role.