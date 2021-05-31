Demi Lovato states patriarchy held them back from coming out as non-binary for this long

A week after Demi Lovato came out as non-binary, they spoke to Jane Fonda and explained what took them so long to come out publicly.



Lovato appeared on Fonda’s 'Fire Drill Friday' livestream where they discussed recently coming out as non-binary and using they/them pronounces on the first episode of their podcast.



Lovato explained the their decision of coming out now was due to their past personal battle against "the patriarchy" and its expectations for women.



"After years of living my life for other people, trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy -- they run the industry, they are at the center of everything. When I realized that, I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’" Lovato said.



"And for me, it was putting me in a box telling (me) that ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder.’ That didn’t vibe for me because I’m too outspoken for that."



Lovato also discussed their role as an artist in tackling political topics at a time when the US is deeply divided.



"I think all I can encourage people to do is to find more compassion and to have more empathy for others," Lovato explained. "If you’re having a hard time finding that towards others, go within yourself, find it within yourself so you can find it for others because that’s what will bring us together is that unity."



"Remembering that even though we are individuals, we are one, and when we start excluding people, that’s when things get really hateful and dangerous," they added.



Lovato came out during the first episode of '4D with Demi Lovato' podcast, the singer made the decision to be open with their fans after a year of "some healing and self-reflective work."



"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary," the singer said. "With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them," they added.

