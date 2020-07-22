Deepika Padukone becomes the highest paid actress in Indian cinema as she signs new film opposite Prabhas

Just a few days back, Deepika Padukone announced her new film where she will be seen working with 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas. Needless to say, the announcement left the internet buzzing as it brings two of the biggest stars of Indian cinema together on screen.



Now, the latest buzz around the yet-to-be-titled film is that Deepika Padukone was paid a whopping amount for the film.

The film which has been produced by Vyjayanthi movies and will be directed by Ashwin Nag roped in Deepika for Rs 20 crores.



News has it that Deepika was reluctant to work in the film initially and the makers were keen to sign only her.



A source told an entertainment portal, “Apparently, Deepika these days, asks for remuneration on par with what the leading man of the film gets. She rightly feels she has earned herself a place of gender equality in her profession.”



The makers have reportedly paid Prabhas Rs 50 crores and were unable to match the same amount for Deepika.



Instead, they offered her Rs 20 crores, and eventually, she agreed. The amount has now made Deepika the highest-paid actress in the history of Indian cinema. We'd say well deserved.



The role of the female lead was not substantial but now with Deepika on board, the makers are reworking on the script.

Deepika was last seen in her home production 'Chhapaak' which received critical praise but failed to earn big bucks at the box office. She will start working on Shakun Batra's next soon.