Deepika Padukone back on the big screen after 2 years; has an author-backed role in 'Gehraiyaan'

After a 2-year hiatus Deepika Padukone is back in two back-to-back releases. While in the cricket drama '83' she plays Romi Kapil Dev, it is her next release in January that has us all agog.

In Shakun Batra’s 'Gehraiyaan', Deepika plays an older woman in a relationship with a younger man.While her character is being kept under wraps, it can be revealed that this is her rawest most real character to date.

A source close to the project informs, “Deepika Padukone has mostly played glamorous women.This is her first attempt at playing something so real.She is in almost every frame of the film.The other characters are supporting players. 'Gehraiyaan' is Deepika’s story, unlike '83' where she plays a supporting role.”

Directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, 'Gehraiyaan' co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa along with Padukone. The film is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on January 25.