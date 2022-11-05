Daniel Radcliffe's iconic ‘Harry Potter’ glasses to be auctioned off

Daniel Radcliffe's iconic 'Harry Potter' round glasses will soon be up for auction. The eyeglasses worn by Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular role in all eight Harry Potter movies, could fetch up to a whopping 20,000 British pounds, or $22,358.



As per the documents obtained, the glasses were one of the 57 pairs ordered for the lead star for the first movie of the hit fantasy 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.' Back then, it was bought for 114 pounds.



"This is one of several pairs of glasses made for the film. "Bordered in a black matte finish with no nose plates," the item description reads.



"The silver metal earpieces are tipped with clear plastic; also included are a pair of brown plastic ear tips and a copy of the film."



The specs, which were dubbed "NHS style" after the UK's National Health Service, are from renowned customer Simon Murray.



For the unversed, Daniel used 160 pairs of glasses throughout the 'Harry Potter' series.



Meanwhile, here's another exciting story for all the Potterheads out there. Warner Bros. Discovery is once again planning to explore the wizarding world of Harry Potter, but only if author J.K. Rowling agrees to do so.



Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently hinted at the studio's interest in working on more films in the franchise. Read more here.