Critics' Choice Awards 2022 Winners List: Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta wins big

The Critics’ Choice Awards is a credible, language-agnostic, recognition platform that provides an unbiased appreciation of creative content in the rapidly growing entertainment industry.



The prestigious award ceremony has announced the long-awaited list of winners in all categories of short films, feature films, and web series. The Motion Content Group, Film Critics Guild, and Vistas Media Capital endeavour to felicitate and recognise the high-quality credible content presented to the audience across all genres.



“We are delighted to share that the fourth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards was a huge success. We'd like to thank everyone who has contributed to leading the charge of content. Congratulations to the teams at Motion Content Group and Film Critics Guild for creating an inspiring legacy," says

Anupama Chopra, Chairperson Film Critics Guild.



The winners across the feature film category are:



Best Actor - Suvinder Vicky for Meel Patthar



Best Actress - Konkona Sen Sharma for Ajeeb Daastaans



Best Actress - Nimisha Sajayan for The Great Indian Kitchen



Best Supporting Actor - Pasupathy for Sarpatta Parambarai



Best Supporting Actress - Neena Gupta for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar



Best Writing - Chaitanya Tamhane for The Disciple



Best Director - Chaitanya Tamhane for The Disciple



Best Editing - Selva RK for Sarpatta Parambarai



Best Cinematography - Avik Mukhopadhyay for Sardar Udham



Best Film - The Disciple



Gender Sensitivity Award - The Great Indian Kitchen



The winners across the web series category are:



Best Series – Tabbar



Best Actor - Pavan Malhotra for Tabbar



Best Actress - Samantha Ruth Prabhu for The Family Man S2



Best Supporting Actor - Sharib Hashmi for The Family Man S2



Best Supporting Actress - Konkona Sen Sharma for Mumbai Diaries



Best Writing - Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar, Suparn Varma for The Family Man S2



The winners of the short films category are:



Best Short Film – Bittu



Best Director - Karishma Dev Dube for Bittu



Best Actor – Pratik Gandhi for Shimmy



Best Actress - Rani Kumari for Bittu



Best Writing - Karishma Dev Dube for Bittu



Best Cinematography - Vivekanand Daakhore, Bhumika Dube, Jacky Bhavsar for Cycle Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award - B R

Vijayalakshmi



“This award ceremony is significant because it allows us to reflect on how far we have all come. We are pleased to announce the winners in all categories and extend our heartfelt congratulations to all of the winners who truly represent the best of the best, " says, Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Vistas Media Capital.

