Critics' Choice Awards 2022 Winners List: Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta wins big

Critics Choice Awards 2022 winners list Photograph:( Twitter )
The prestigious award ceremony has announced the long-awaited list of winners in all categories of short films, feature films, and web series.
The Critics’ Choice Awards is a credible, language-agnostic, recognition platform that provides an unbiased appreciation of creative content in the rapidly growing entertainment industry.
The prestigious award ceremony has announced the long-awaited list of winners in all categories of short films, feature films, and web series. The Motion Content Group, Film Critics Guild, and Vistas Media Capital endeavour to felicitate and recognise the high-quality credible content presented to the audience across all genres.
“We are delighted to share that the fourth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards was a huge success. We'd like to thank everyone who has contributed to leading the charge of content. Congratulations to the teams at Motion Content Group and Film Critics Guild for creating an inspiring legacy," says
Anupama Chopra, Chairperson Film Critics Guild.
The winners across the feature film category are:
Best Actor - Suvinder Vicky for Meel Patthar
Best Actress - Konkona Sen Sharma for Ajeeb Daastaans
Best Actress - Nimisha Sajayan for The Great Indian Kitchen
Best Supporting Actor - Pasupathy for Sarpatta Parambarai
Best Supporting Actress - Neena Gupta for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Best Writing - Chaitanya Tamhane for The Disciple
Best Director - Chaitanya Tamhane for The Disciple
Best Editing - Selva RK for Sarpatta Parambarai
Best Cinematography - Avik Mukhopadhyay for Sardar Udham
Best Film - The Disciple
Gender Sensitivity Award - The Great Indian Kitchen
The winners across the web series category are:
Best Series – Tabbar
Best Actor - Pavan Malhotra for Tabbar
Best Actress - Samantha Ruth Prabhu for The Family Man S2
Best Supporting Actor - Sharib Hashmi for The Family Man S2
Best Supporting Actress - Konkona Sen Sharma for Mumbai Diaries
Best Writing - Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar, Suparn Varma for The Family Man S2
The winners of the short films category are:
Best Short Film – Bittu
Best Director - Karishma Dev Dube for Bittu
Best Actor – Pratik Gandhi for Shimmy
Best Actress - Rani Kumari for Bittu
Best Writing - Karishma Dev Dube for Bittu
Best Cinematography - Vivekanand Daakhore, Bhumika Dube, Jacky Bhavsar for Cycle Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award - B R
Vijayalakshmi
“This award ceremony is significant because it allows us to reflect on how far we have all come. We are pleased to announce the winners in all categories and extend our heartfelt congratulations to all of the winners who truly represent the best of the best, " says, Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Vistas Media Capital.