Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2020: Eddie Murphy, 'Rick and Morty' win big

File image Eddie Murphy. Photograph:( Zee News Network )
Eddie Murphy won his first-ever Emmy on the fifth night of the show.
On Saturday, the final night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony aired. The fifth Emmy night handed out the awards virtually to the artistic and technical and other achievements in a variety of TV show, such as guest star performances in weekly shows, as well as exceptional work, that include production designers, set decorators, video editors, costume designers, cinematographers, in the animation, documentary and reality TV categories.
Eddie Murphy won his first-ever Emmy on the fifth night of the show, the legendary actor and comedian, 59, took home the award for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for his hosting spot on Saturday Night Live last December. Like last year, this year a'Rick and Morty' won for best-animated show.
Here's the full list of the 72nd Annual Creative Arts Emmy winners:
Outstanding Animated Program
Rick and Morty
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
Watchmen
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Eddie Murphy, host, SNL
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
The Cave
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
Watchmen
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Euphoria
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
Hollywood
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Dave Chappelle, Sticks & Stones
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Ludwig Göransson, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Al Blackstone, S0 You Think You Can Dance
Outstanding Main Title Design
Godfather of Harlem
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Maya Rudolph as Senator Kamala Harris, SNL
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Cheer
Outstanding Children’s Program
(TIE) Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and We Are the Dreams: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest
Outstanding Commercial
Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
M. David Mullen, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Insecure
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Dave Chappelle, Sticks & Stones
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
The Crown
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie
The Mandalorian
Outstanding Television Movie
Bad Education
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
The Last Dance
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program
Big Mouth Guide To Life
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler