Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2020: Eddie Murphy, 'Rick and Morty' win big

On Saturday, the final night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony aired. The fifth Emmy night handed out the awards virtually to the artistic and technical and other achievements in a variety of TV show, such as guest star performances in weekly shows, as well as exceptional work, that include production designers, set decorators, video editors, costume designers, cinematographers, in the animation, documentary and reality TV categories.

Eddie Murphy won his first-ever Emmy on the fifth night of the show, the legendary actor and comedian, 59, took home the award for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for his hosting spot on Saturday Night Live last December. Like last year, this year a'Rick and Morty' won for best-animated show.



Here's the full list of the 72nd Annual Creative Arts Emmy winners:



Outstanding Animated Program

Rick and Morty



Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Watchmen



Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Eddie Murphy, host, SNL



Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

The Cave



Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race



Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Watchmen



Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Euphoria



Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Schitt’s Creek



Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Hollywood



Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chappelle, Sticks & Stones



Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Ludwig Göransson, The Mandalorian



Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Al Blackstone, S0 You Think You Can Dance



Outstanding Main Title Design

Godfather of Harlem



Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph as Senator Kamala Harris, SNL



Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Cheer



Outstanding Children’s Program

(TIE) Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and We Are the Dreams: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest



Outstanding Commercial

Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise



Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

M. David Mullen, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel



Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones



Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Insecure



Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us



Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Dave Chappelle, Sticks & Stones



Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

The Crown



Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel



Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

The Mandalorian



Outstanding Television Movie

Bad Education



Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

The Last Dance



Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth



Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program

Big Mouth Guide To Life



Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler