Court orders Kelly Clarkson to pay ex Brandon Blackstock USD 200,000 a month for spousal and child support

Singer Kelly Clarkson has been ordered by the court to pay her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock neraly $200,000 per month in spousal and child support.



A Los Angeles judge ruled Tuesday that the 'Voice' star is required to pay USD 150,000 a month to Blackstock, In addition to this she will also pay of $45,601 per month for child support.



Clarkson's monthly payments to her estranged husband total $195,601, which is approximately $2.34 million in a year.



That's not all. Clarkson will also pay Blackstock $1.25 million to cover his attorneys fees in their divorce case.



The singer filed for divorce on June 4, 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." They share two children – River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.



The couple married in 2013 after they met at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006.



The star was to sing a duet 'What Hurts the Most' with Rascal Flatts. Blackstock was the group’s tour manager at the time.