Luke Bell's family reveals singer struggled with mental illness & bipolar disorder

A week after singer Luke Bell went missing, the singer was found dead in Tucson on Monday. He was 32 years old. Luke's body was found in the same area where he went missing. At that time, no further information about his untimely death was revealed.



A few days later, the country singer's family is finally opening about his sudden death and revealed that the singer was suffering from a mental illness.



Calling Luke, a gentle heart person and a wanderer’s spirit, his family has shared a statement with Fox News Digital in which they wrote, "We have lost our beloved son, brother and friend and we are heartbroken.''

''Luke had a gentle heart, a wanderer’s spirit and a musical gift that he was fortunate to share with us and the world. We are so grateful to his friends and fans for embracing Luke and his music. We would like to thank all of Luke’s fans, friends and family who have been sharing stories and photos of happy times with him."



In the statement, the family has also revealed that he was suffering from mental illness and the trauma he suffered after his father's death. They also noted how he was supported by his family and friends, but still, he was unable to fight back.



"Unfortunately Luke suffered from the disease of mental illness, which progressed after his father's death in 2015. Luke was supported through his disease by a community of loving family and friends."

"Despite this, he was unable to receive the help he needed to ease his pain. Our hearts go out to the millions of people affected by mental illness who, like us, understand the devastating disappointment of a system that consistently fails to provide caring solutions to those who suffer."



"As we navigate our heartbreak we respectfully ask for privacy to allow us room to grieve and honor his memory. Our only comfort comes in the fact that our Luke is finally free and at peace," the family concluded their statement.



The singer also suffered from bipolar disorder and sometime in the past, he has also gone missing for weeks.