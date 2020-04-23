Coronavirus: John Legend performs 'Bigger Love' at BET's benefit concert

Singer John Legend on Wednesday delivered his new tune 'Bigger Love' at the BET`s coronavirus benefit concert. In the two-hour show, the 41-year-old singer performed his latest music by giving it a `soul train` spin.

As cited by the news agency, the musician was dressed in a suave suit, yellow-tinted sunglasses and a full afro, as he performed with a group of dancers in the background (virtually) grooving to the song.

He began the performance and sang: "We got a one-way ticket love/ We ain't going no place but up/ Nothing can stop this/ No one can top us/ We got a bigger love."

The concert was also set to feature the performance of other artists including Alicia Keys, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Jonathan McReynolds, Kelly Price, H.E.R, and more.

BET's 'Saving Our Selves' has established a COVID-19 relief fund in partnership with United Way Worldwide to support African Americans who have been severely impacted by the coronavirus crisis.