Coronavirus: John Legend performs 'Bigger Love' at BET's benefit concert

File image of John Legend Photograph:( Reuters )
BET's 'Saving Our Selves' has established a COVID-19 relief fund to support African Americans who have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Singer John Legend on Wednesday delivered his new tune 'Bigger Love' at the BET`s coronavirus benefit concert. In the two-hour show, the 41-year-old singer performed his latest music by giving it a `soul train` spin.
Also read: YouTube to launch several projects like Celebrity Substitute, Games and content for kids
As cited by the news agency, the musician was dressed in a suave suit, yellow-tinted sunglasses and a full afro, as he performed with a group of dancers in the background (virtually) grooving to the song.
I'm putting together the final touches on the music video for #BiggerLove and I wanna see you dance in it! Whether you're social distancing alone or with friends/family, have the dance skills of a pro or you're just trying to catch the beat, submit your video for a chance to be included in our global dance party! Link in bio.
He began the performance and sang: "We got a one-way ticket love/ We ain't going no place but up/ Nothing can stop this/ No one can top us/ We got a bigger love."
The concert was also set to feature the performance of other artists including Alicia Keys, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Jonathan McReynolds, Kelly Price, H.E.R, and more.
In pics: Hrithik Roshan to Pankaj Tripathi, Indian actors with international debuts planned in 2020
BET's 'Saving Our Selves' has established a COVID-19 relief fund in partnership with United Way Worldwide to support African Americans who have been severely impacted by the coronavirus crisis.