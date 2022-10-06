Constance Wu talks about her suicide attempt after online backlash over 'Fresh Off The Boat' tweets

Crazy Rich Asians actor Constance Wu has opened up about many dark secrets about her life in her recently released memoir 'Making A Scene', in which the actress has talked about being sexually assaulted by a senior producer of her superhit sitcom 'Fresh Off The Boat', and a suicide attempt among many other bombshell revelations.



Now, after the release of her memoir, Wu recently appeared on the famous Red Table talk show of Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, where she pulled some curtain back about the hatred she recieved after she tweeted how disappointed she was after the hit show 'Fresh Off the Boat' was renewed for the sixth and final season.



''So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F_k,” she tweeted in 2019.



The renewal prohibited her from all the new opportunities that were coming on her way back then.



Opening about the same on the show, Wu said, as per People, "After reading these DMs from an Asian actress, I just got in this state. Like my palms are still itching when I think about it."



The 40-year-old actress added further, "A friend who had come to check on me pulled me over from climbing over the ledge and dragged me into the elevator and took me into a cab and took me to a psychiatric emergency room where they checked me in and I slept the night on a cot in the waiting room in the psychiatric E.R. in New York City under observation."



"Then there were two counselors the next morning who talked to me," she said. "I had to be in therapy with a psychiatrist and psychologist every day for a while."



The actress also revealed how all the backlash affected her mental health deeply, talking further, the actress added, "It was helpful. I needed it," Wu admitted.

"I was unsafe at that point. I was in a mental place of just beating myself. And so much shame. And just feeling like — feeling like I didn't deserve to live. Feeling like the world hated me. Feeling like I ruined everything for everyone. Maybe I did for some people but, you know, you make mistakes. Right?"



In the memoir, she alleged that the producer harassed her and exhibited controlling behaviour on the set of the show's first season in 2015.



“‘Fresh Off the Boat’ was my first-ever TV show,” Wu told The New York Times. via Variety. “I was thrown into this world. I don’t have parents in the industry. And because I was 30, people thought I knew what I was doing. It made me paranoid and embarrassed.”



She also revealed how the producer controlled her, such as “demanding selfies and that she should run all her business decision by him.''