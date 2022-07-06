'Comicstaan' back with season 3, watch new teaser

The first two seasons of reality show 'Comicstaan' gave some talented new stand up comics and so the third season of the highly popular show is all set to premiere soon. The first teaser of 'Comicstaan' Season 3 was dropped on Tuesday and introduced the audiences to the new set of judges, mentors and hosts.



All set to exhilarate and delight the audiences, the show promises to be an unmissable laugh riot!

Watch the teaser of the new season of 'Comicstaan' here:

We hate to be the reason for your hurting tummy, teary eyes and aching jaws but Comicstaan is coming on 15th July! 😎

Produced by Only Much Louder (OML) and hosted by Abish Mathew and Kusha Kapila, 'Comicstaan Season 3' will have Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian as the judges, and will globally premiere on Amazon Prime on July 15. The eight new contestants will be mentored by seven mentors including Rahul Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik and Anu Menon.



The trailer of' Comicstaan Season 3' will be out on 7th July.