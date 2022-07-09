Exclusive | 'Comicstaan 3' judges Neeti Palta & Sumukhi Suresh reveal what's new this season

'Comicstaan' season 3 is all set to return to our mobile screens and this time with new elements, better contestants and an awesome line-up of mentors. The cult comedy series will be back on Amazon Prime with eight episodes on July 15. And, this time, the hunt for India’s next best stand-up comedian will comprise a new format.

Internet sensation Kusha Kapila has taken over the hosting duties this season along with the series regular Abish Mathew. And, the judge’s panel will have ace comedians Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian.

In a recent interaction with WION, Sumukhi Suresh and Neeti Palta talked about the new season, comedy boom and previous seasons' post-release reaction.

Talking about the new series, Sumukhi said, "I am super excited since it's coming back after a while. After the pandemic, it will be great for the audience to have a light moment. This time, we have a new format, 4 judges, 7 exciting mentors and a lot more in store."

Sharing her views on the series, Neeti Palta said, "This season, the contestants are so fresh and equally balanced that it's a very exciting contest right till the end."

Recalling the response previous seasons got, Sumukhi said, "In our previous seasons, Prashasti Singh was a contestant and now she is a mentor this season and that shows a good success graph. And, I have noticed this in previous seasons that the audience didn't just appreciate the winner but everyone had their favourites. Like you will remember Rahul Dua, you will remember Prashasti and others. So, all in all, it was a great experience for everyone and not just the winner." Neeti added, "And, seeing the number of entries we got this season just shows how well-received the show was. And, there is no dearth of talent so it's amazing."

Moving on to the topic of the comedy boom, Neeti said, "With the comedy boom, there's more opportunity and more competition as well. And, I think, the more the competition the better the industry grows, and simultaneously more opportunities will crop up. And, it's great to see people taking stand-up comedy as a proper profession and not something you do on the side. And, that can only happen if we have an influx of fresh talent all the time."

This season will feature 8 contestants who will be guided by 7 mentors. Their panel of mentors include Rahul Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik and Anu Menon.

On Thursday, the official trailer of the comedy series dropped on YouTube. And, it gives glimpses of its 8 episodes.

The trailer promises to take the audience on a laughter riot on July 15. Take a look!

