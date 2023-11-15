Christina Marouda on why she launched IFFLA: I happened to love Indian cinema

The Indian Film Festival in Los Angeles (IFFLA) has stood as a beacon of cultural celebration for over two decades. Founded in 2002 by Christina Marouda, it has become not merely a cinematic event but a cornerstone for showcasing the richness of Indian and South Asian cinema on a global stage. As we delve into the reflections of its founder, Marouda took WION on a journey through the festival's evolution.

"Back in 2001, which was when the idea of an Indian Film Festival in Los Angeles came to my mind, there wasn’t a platform for Indian cinema in the US," Marouda recalls. "I worked at the American Film Institute’s AFI FEST, which would showcase over 150 films every year from all over the world, yet Indian cinema was always overlooked. Same goes for other international film festivals both in LA as well as in other cities across the country. To me, this did not make sense given the volume, magnitude and legacy of Indian cinema. I happened to love Indian cinema as I watched some Indian films in Greece as a teenager (I grew up in Crete). 2001-2002 was also an interesting time for Indian cinema crossing the boundaries with Lagaan being nominated for Best Foreign film and the success of Monsoon Wedding and Bend it Like Beckham that I felt it was the right moment for IFFLA to launch."

Over the past 21 years, IFFLA has established itself as the premiere platform for new and exciting Indian, and now South Asian, cinema. "We take pride in presenting a highly curated program," Marouda emphasises. "We have discovered new talent and have introduced it to the Los Angeles audiences as well as the local film industry which as you know, Hollywood, is the capital of the American entertainment industry. Such talent includes Anurag Kashyap, Vikram Motwane, Vasan Bala, Atul Sabharwal, Neeraj Ghaywan, Alankrita Shrivastava, Richie Mehta, Tanuj Chopra, Guneet Monga, Nisha Ganatra, Smrithi Mundhra, Prastant Nair, and many more."