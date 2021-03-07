Chrissy Teigen defends pregnant Meghan Markle, ‘They won’t stop until she miscarries’

Chrissy Teigen is the latest celebrity to come out in support of Meghan Markle.



The cookbook author took to her Twitter account and slammed media scrutiny that Meghan and Prince Harry are facing ahead of their Oprah Winfrey interview and Backingom palace accusation against Meghan of bullying palace staff members when she was a working member of the royal family.

By showing her concern for the unborn baby of the Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her second child. ''This Meghan Markle s–t is hitting too close to home for me,” Chrissy tweeted. “these people won’t stop until she miscarries. f–king stop it.”

Meghan and Harry, 36, first announced they were expecting their second child on Valentine’s Day. Both Meghan and Chrissy both suffered a miscarriage last year. Chrissy, a mum of two, revealed last year through a long message on her Instagram account about her miscarriage -losing her baby son Jack. While Meghan also had a miscarriage last year in July, revealing her loss in a New York Times opinion piece.

Teigen joins a bevy of stars including Markle 'Suits' co-star Patrick J Adams who have come out in support of Meghan amid bullying charges.



Meghan was accused of bullying her staff members while being a part of the British Royal family at the Kensington Palace.