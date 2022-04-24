Chris Rock's mother reacts to Oscars 2022 slap: When Will Smith slapped Chris, he slapped all of us

Will Smith's slap at the Oscars night has become the most discussed topic on the internet. Now, nearly a month after Chris Rock's mother has reacted to the famous incident.



Rose Rock, who is a motivational speaker and an author, opened up about the controversial moment during an interview with a news station WIS-TV.

Reacting to the question of what she would say when she will meet Smith, she said, “I have no idea what I would say other than, What in the world were you thinking? Because you did a slap, but so many things could have happened.''

''Chris could have stepped back and fallen. You really could have gotten taken out in handcuffs,'' she said, via Just Jared.



When Rock made a joke of Jada's bald head at that time Will laughed but just after his wife rolled over her eyes, Smith in just a matter of seconds went on to the stage and slapped the comedian.



Speaking about the same, she said, "You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened.''



Further, talking about Smith's totally unexpected behaviour, she added, ''when he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me," she said. "Because when you hurt my child, you hurt me."

She said that her son was very happy to present the award to Questlove's documentary but Smith's slap just took all the thunder of Questlove's Oscar win.



"No one heard his speech. No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, 'What just happened?' " she continued.



As a result of his slap, Academy banned Will for 10 years. When asked about his punishment, she added, “What does that mean? You don’t even go every year.”