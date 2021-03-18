Chris Evans will not be returning as Captain America, Marvel exec Kevin Feige confirms

There's some bad news for those who have loved Chris Evans as Captain America.



Last month, reports started resurfacing about ‘Captain America’ and how the actor was returning to reprise the superhero character but later it was denied by Evans himself.



Now, Marvel executive, Kevin Feige has issued a statement during an interview with EW and said, “I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumour, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself.”

Evans denied the rumour about his returning one last time to the MCU with a tweet that read "News to me" about the rumour. In 2018, the Hollywood actor bid an emotional adieu to his most famous character: "Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day, to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

New Captain America could be black or a woman, post Chris Evans' exit



Chris was last seen on 'Avengers: Endgame', and an elderly Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave his Captain America shield to Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) at the end of the film. Following it, Disney plus is bringing up the new show 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.



‘Captain America’ was first portrayed by Chris Evans in 2011's 'Captain America: The First Avenger'. He then reprised the character in ‘The Avengers’ (2012), ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (2015), ‘Captain America: Civil War (2016), and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018), as well as a cameo in a number of other Marvel films.