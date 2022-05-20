Chris Brown indirectly sends wishes to Rihanna after birth of her child

Rihanna and Asap Rocky are mommy and daddy now.



On Thursday, it was revealed that Rihanna and Asap have welcomed their little bundle of joy and it's a boy! However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement.



Soon after the announcement, millions of fans took the internet by storm with congratulatory messages and good wishes. But among all, the one message was a little special that sent Twitter into a frenzy.



Reacting to the good news, Rihanna's ex Chris Brown seemingly sends some good wishes to the couple. Taking to his Instagram stories, Brown simply wrote ''Congratulations'' accompanied with a pregnant woman emoji and heart. In the post, he didn't mention RiRi or Asap.



Brown and Rihanna's scandalous past is not hidden from the world. The couple, who have dated for almost three years before the night of the Grammys in the year 2009 when Brown physically assaulted the singer.



Chris pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years probation and months of community labour for assaulting Rihanna. He was also ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend.



Meanwhile, talking about Rihanna she's doing fine after giving birth and curruntly they are staying in their Los Angeles home with the baby. "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," the source said via People magazine.