Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their first child together

It's a boy! Singer-fashion mogul Rihanna has given birth to her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.



The news of the birth of bay was confirmed by Page Six and TMZ reports. The singer reportedly delivered her first child on May 13 in Los Angeles.



A source close to the couple has revealed that they are at home in Los Angeles with the baby. "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," the source said, according to People magazine.



The Grammy winner's pregnancy first came into the public eye back in late January after images emerged of her proudly displaying the baby bump as she strolled on the streets of Harlem with Rocky.



Rihanna and Rocky have been dating since early 2020. They went public with their romance in November of that same year. In April 2022, there had been rumours about the rapper cheating on her but were later found to be false.