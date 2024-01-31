Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan honour celebrated at Times Square
Veteran actor Chiranjeevi was conferred the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema by the government of India on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. To mark the special honour, Chiranjeevi's fans paid a special tribute to the star at Times Square in New York, US.
The video has been doing the rounds of social media and has gone viral since then.
Chiranjeevi's Times Square video
In the video shared by fans, Chiranjeevi’s picture can be seen displayed prominently at Times Square by fans called Srinivas Naidu and Timmy Cheedala.
Chiranjeevi can be seen dressed in a white traditional attire in the picture. Also displayed on the billboard is the message, “Congratulations Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu for achieving India’s most prestigious and highest civilian award - Padma Vibhushan. (sic)”
Padma Vibhushan Megastar Chiranjeevi garu's Visuals Display Wishes by Mega Fans at the Times Square, NY, USA
Boss
Earlier when the news of him winning a Padma Vibhsuhan came in, the star had shared a video on X and said, “After hearing this news, I became speechless.”
Several fans and celebrities also took to social media to congratulate the star. Jr NTR, Mammootty, and Mahesh Babu were some of the actors who wished Chiranjeevi. Several members of his family like son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela, Varun Tej, Allu Arjun and others - also shared loving messages on social media.
Chiranjeevi’s philanthropy
Chiranjeevi was previously honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2006 which makes his current honour - the second Padma award.
In 1998, he founded the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT), and Chiranjeevi Blood and Eye Banks. It became the state's largest recipient of blood and eye donations. He also helped the film industry workers to get back their lost jobs durng the Covid-19 pandemic.