Chiranjeevi tests negative for COVID 19: Earlier test result was faulty

Megastar Chiranjeevi has tested negative for COVID 19 now. He revealed that the earlier test's result, which showed that he was positive for the virus, was faulty.



Taking to Twitter, the actor shared the news with his fans, ''A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled!''.

The 65-year-old actor also shared an image of his latest Covid test which shows SARS-Cov-2- RNA detection negative.



After he tested positive, the actor decided to get a CT scan, which showed no signs of infection or damage in his lungs, reports says.

On November 9, he informed his fans that he had tested positive for COVID19.



Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen Koratala Siva directorial 'Acharya'. The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady.