'Chernobyl' wins big at virtual BAFTA TV Craft Awards; takes seven prizes

HBO and Sky's nuclear drama 'Chernobyl' was the big winner at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards on Friday (local time) after taking home prizes in seven categories.



The 2019 released historical drama revolves around the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986. The explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was one of the world`s worst man-made catastrophes.

According to the news agency, the award ceremony was hosted by Stephen Mangan from a socially-distanced studio and broadcasted as-live on BAFTA's social media channels.



The gala event was earlier scheduled to take place in April, however, was postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, this year's BAFTA TV Craft awards moved to an online format.BBC and HBO's Philip Pullman adaptation 'His Dark Materials' which got a nomination for five prizes, have won two awards, while Aisling Bea won in the Breakthrough Talent category for her writing debut 'This Way Up'.



Here is the complete list of auteurs, who have won BAFTA TV Awards on Friday:



Breakthrough Talent--Aisling Bea (Writer)



Costume Design--Odile Dicks-Mireaux



Director: Factual --Arthur Cary



Director: Fiction --Johan Renck



Director: Multi-Camera --Janet Fraser Crook



Editing: Factual--Michael Harte



Editing: Fiction-- Simon Smith, Jinx Godfrey



Entertainment Craft Team -- David Bishop, Vicky Gill, Andy Tapley, Patrick Doherty



Make Up & Hair Design -- Loz Schiavo Original Music-- Hildur Gudnadottir



Photography: Factual --Bertie Gregory, Howard Bourne, John Shier



Photography & Lighting: Fiction -- Jakob Ihre



Production Design--Luke Hull, Claire Levinson-Gendler



Scripted Casting -- Des Hamilton



Sound: Factual -- Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins



Sound Team -- Battle Of The Brass Bands



Sound: Fiction -- Sound Team Special



Visual & Graphic Effects-- Framestore



Painting Practice, Real Sfx, Russell Dodgson



Titles & Graphic Identity-- Elastic, Painting Practice



Writer: Comedy--Jamie Demetriou



Writer: Drama-- Jesse Armstrong