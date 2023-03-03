Celebrity Cricket League 2023 live streaming: CCL points table updated, fixture, schedule and squad details
Story highlights
Celebrity Cricket League 2023 live streaming: The action-packed journey of CCL 2023 will continue this week in Bengaluru. All details about the live-stream of the upcoming matches are given in the article. The updated points table of CCL 2023 after 8 matches is also provided
Celebrity Cricket League 2023 live streaming: More thrilling and action-packed matches of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 will be played this week as the spotlight shifts from Jaipur to Bengaluru. The action this week starts with a matchup between Punjab de Sher and Telugu Warriors. The match will be played on Saturday, February 4 at 2:30 PM IST. All details about the livestream of the match are given in the article. The updated points table of CCL 2023 after 8 matches is also provided below.
So far, 8 matches of CCL 2023 have been played with Telugu Warriors, Bhojpuri Dabanggs and Karnataka Bulldozers dominating the points table after having won both matches played this season. Meanwhile, Punjab De Sher, Bengal Tigers and Kerala Strikers are languishing at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to win a match in the CCL 2023 edition.
Later on Saturday, February 4, Chennai Rhinos will lock horns with Karnataka Bulldozers at 7:00 PM. On Sunday, February 5, the first match of the day will be played between Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs at 2:30 PM IST, and the second between Kerala Strikers and Mumbai Heroes at 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch CCL matches live on your mobile & laptop
It must be noted all CCL matches of the 2023 edition are being live televised on Zee Anmol Cinema for FREE. So, DD free dish users can watch the CCL matches live on their TV on the Zee Anmol Cinema channel. Also, CCL matches are being telecasted in 9 different languages on 9 channels. Here is the full list of channels broadcasting CCL live:
Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi
& Pictures – English
Zee Thirai – Tamil
Zee Cinemalu – Telugu
Zee Picchar – Kannada
Flowers TV – Malayalam
PTC Punjabi – Punjabi
Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla
Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri
OTT App ZEE5 is live-streaming all matches of CCL 2023. The CCL YouTube page will provide highlights of the CCL matches for free. Zee5’s annual subscription plans start from just INR 399.
CCL 2023 updated points table
Celebrity Cricket League 2023 full schedule, date, time and venue
|Date
|Time (IST)
|City/State
|Matches
|18-Feb-23
|14:30
|Bangalore
|Match 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers
|18-Feb-23
|19:00
|Bangalore
|Match 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|19-Feb-23
|14:30
|Chandigarh
|Match 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs
|19-Feb-23
|19:00
|Chandigarh
|Match 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Pubjab De Sher
|25-Feb-23
|14:30
|Jaipur
|Match 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos
|25-Feb-23
|19:00
|Jaipur
|Match 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher
|26-Feb-23
|14:30
|Jaipur
|Match 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|26-Feb-23
|19:00
|Jaipur
|Match 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers
|04-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Match 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|04-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Match 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors
|05-Mar-23
|14:30
|Trivandrum
|Match 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher
|05-Mar-23
|19:00
|Trivandrum
|Match 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers
|11-Mar-23
|14:30
|Chennai
|Match 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|11-Mar-23
|19:00
|Chennai
|Match 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos
|12-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Match 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|12-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Match 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher
|18-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Semi Final 1 vs Semi Final 4: SF1
|18-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Semi Final 2 vs Semi Final 3: SF2
|19-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Final Match
Squads of all teams of Celebrity Cricket League 2023
Karnataka Bulldozers
Pradeep, Rajeev H, Sudeep Kiccha, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Sourav Lokesh, Chandan, Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Nanda Kishore, and Sagar Gowda.
Bhojpuri Dabbangs
Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Asgar Khan, Ayaz Khan, Jay Yadav, Vikas Singh Virappan, Ajhoy Sharma, Shailesh Sinha, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Parvesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Anshuman Singh Rajpoot, Khesari Lal Yadav, Vikas Jha, Baivaw Rai, and Sudhir Singh.
Bengal Tigers
Uday, Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf, Jeetu Kamal, Jammy, Ratnadip Ghosh, Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy, Aditya Roy Banerjee, Arman Ahamed, Manty, Rahul Mazumdar, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Boney, and Sourav Das.
Mumbai Heroes
Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Jay Bhanushali, Saqib Saleem, Shabir Ahluwalia, Raja Bherwani, Sharad Kelkar, Apoorva Lakhia, Sameer Kochar, Sidhant Muley, Madhav Deochake, Freddie Daruwala, Vatsal Sheth, Adarsh Balakrishna, Rajniesh Dugali, Nishant Dahiya, Navdeep Tomar, Sandeep Juwatkar, Jatin Sarna, and Amit Sial.
Chennai Rhinos
Arya, Vishnu Vishal, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shantanu, Prithivi, Ashok Selvan, Kalai Arasan, Mirchi Shiva, Bharath Niwas, Ramana, Satya, Dasarathan, Sharan, Aadhav, and Balasaravanan.
Kerala Strikers
Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai, Unni Mukundam, Arjun Nandakumar, Indrajit Sukumaran, Siddharath Menon, Manikuttan, Vijay Yesudas, Shafeeq Rahman, Vivek Gopan, Saiju Kurup, Vinu Mohan, Nikhil K Menon, Prajod Kalabhavan, Antony Pepe, Jean Paul Lal, Sanju Shivaram, Siju Wilson, and Prashanth Alexander.
Punjab de Sher
Sonu Sood, Jimmy Shergil, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jassie Gill, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, Dev Kharoud, Gulzar Chahar, Babbal Rai, Aryaman Sapru, Navraj Hans, Yuvraj Hans, Mukul Dev, Arjan Bajwa, and Harmeet Singh.
Telugu Warriors
Akhil Akkineni, Sachin Joshi, Ashvin Babu, Dharam, Aadarsh, Nanda Kishore, Nikhil, Raghu, Samrat, Taraka Ratna, Tarun, Vishwa, Prince, Sushanth, Khayyum, and Harish.