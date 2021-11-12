Cate Blanchett & Ben Stiller to star in ‘The Champions’ movie adaptation

Ben Stiller and Cate Blanchett are coming together for a project. They are all set to star in the film adaptation of the 1960s British TV show 'The Champions' by Dennis Spooner.



In addition to acting, Benn will be directing and producing the upcoming project. Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer of New Republic will produce the project.

Blanchett is also producing through her company Dirty Films, and Stiller is producing through his label Red Hour Productions.



The movie follows three United Nations agents whose plane crashes into the Himalayas. Upon being rescued by an advanced civilization secretly living in Tibet, they are granted enhanced intellectual and physical abilities. When the agents return to the outside world, they use their new superhuman abilities to become champions of law, order and justice, as per Variety.



'The Champions' was produced by Lew Grade’s ITC Entertainment and aired 30 episodes in the UK on ITV from 1968-69.

“’Champions’ is a long-forgotten gem that will excite a new generation in the same strange and magnificent way that the original series spoke to us. I’ve long wanted to work with Ben — the director and the actor. He is one of the most engaged and versatile directors working today. Anyone who can make both ‘Zoolander’ and ‘Escape at Dannemora’ is a creative force to be reckoned with,” said Blanchett.



Ben added, “I’m a huge fan of Cate’s for a very long time. I’m hoping this project will help people to finally take her seriously as an actress.”