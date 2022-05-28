Cannes 2022: India's only entry 'All That Breathes' wins top documentary award

The 75th Cannes Film Festival is nearing its end and this year India's only entry to the prestigious festival that was Shaunak Sen's documentary 'All That Breathes' has won big. A proud moment for all the Indians!



Sen’s documentary has won Cannes's top documentary award, the Golden Eye.



Filmmaker Shaunak Sen's documentary has also previously won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize in the documentary section at the Sundance Film Festival.



Sen's documentary is set in the capital city of India and follows the story of two brothers, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who dedicated their lives to the migratory birds known as the Black Kite.



Agnieszka Holland, Iryna Tsilyk, Pierre Deladonchamps, Alex Vicente and Hicham Falah, who are the jury members of The Golden Eye award at the event, announced the award and said via Variety, “The Golden Eye goes to a film that, in a world of destruction, reminds us that every life matters, and every small action matters. You can grab your camera, you can save a bird, you can hunt for some moments of stealing beauty, it matters. It’s an inspirational journey in observation of three Don Quixotes who may not save the whole world but do save their world.''



HBO Documentary Films has bought worldwide television rights to the documentary.



Late Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius’ 'Mariupolis 2' won the jury’s Special Award.