BTS's new album 'Proof' makes history, debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200, ARMY rejoices

BTS continues shattering records in the way they used to. Like all their previous albums, the K-pop supergroup's latest album 'Proof' is unstoppable. With the recently released album, the band has made history by becoming the first Korean group to debut at number 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart for the sixth time.



Before this, the seven-boy band took the first spot on the 'Billboard 200' chart with their Love Yourself: Tear, the band's first album that took the first spot in June 2018, followed by their other hits including 'Love Yourself: Answer', 'Map of the Soul: Persona', 'Map of the Soul: 7.

They debuted in the land by selling 314,000 equivalent album units in the US and most of that unit was driven by CD album sales, as per the Billboard site.



Talking about the album, there are 48 songs in the anthology comprising several hits such as 'Dynamite', 'Life Goes On', 'Fake Love', and more.



In the three-CD album, three will three new tracks, one in each: Starting with 'Yet To Come' (The Most Beautiful Moment), 'Run BTS' and 'For Youth'.



A special treat to ARMY, CD3 had some unreleased songs that worked earlier but were not released.

The group released the anthology album on June 10th just four days before they announced the indefinite hiatus.

The K-pop group recently completed 9 years of anniversary and during their "FESTA" dinner an annual celebration that marks their anniversary as a group, all the seven members boy announced that they are going on an 'indefinite hiatus' to pursue individual careers



BTS, who have been together for nine years, has made it clear that they are not disbanding but just taking a break.