BTS’s Jin announces his solo music with mystery collaborator: I hope you’ll enjoy

After Jungkook, South Korean boy band BTS member Kim Seok-jin, fondly known as Jin, is all set to release his own solo single. Jin has himself shared the exciting news of his new project during the BTS free-of-charge Yet to Come concert held in South Korea on Saturday, October 15.



Jin made the announcement at the end of the concert, "Lastly, I have something to tell you... I’ve ended up becoming the second [BTS member] after J-Hope to release my own album. It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single. "



Further, Jin also revealed that he had made his first single in collaboration. However, he hasn't revealed the identity of the singer with whom he has worked on his fourthcoming song.



''I was able to work together with someone that I’d always really liked, so I’ll be releasing a new song. I’ve filmed a lot of different things recently, and there’s still a lot of [content] left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.''



In June this year, the boy band shockingly announced that they would be taking a break from the band to focus on their solo careers. In the same month, Jungkook released his first single, 'Left and Right,' with American singer Charlie Puth.



After Jungkook, Jin is the second member of the band to release his solo music after the other band members went on break. However, J-Hope also announced his solo album, 'Jack in the Box', after the band went on hiatus.



Earlier this year, Hope made history by becoming the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at Lollapalooza.



During the concert, RM said that the band needs the audience's trust right now as they reassured fans about the looming break with J-Hope.



RM said, "All seven members have the same thoughts right now. We will continue to make and perform music if you give us your trust.

(With input from agencies)