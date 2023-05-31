BTS to drop brand new single Take Two ahead of its 10th anniversary 

BTS is ensuring that its upcoming 10th anniversary is truly a special one for the ARMY. The band has announced that it would be releasing the digital single Take Two to mark the special occasion. The song has been sung by all seven members of the band- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.



The new single has been announced to mark the 10th anniversary of the band's debut. The announcement comes ahead BTS FESTA- the band's annual celebration of the anniversary of their debut in June 2013.



The statement on Weverse read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. To celebrate their 10th anniversary, BTS will release the digital single Take Two this coming June. All seven members participated in Take Two. The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you."



It also added, "We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS, and we hope that Take Two will become a precious Gift from BTS to you all. We ask for your love and support for Take Two. Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, June 9, 2023 (KST) Thank you."



Needless to say, the announcement was greeted with excitement by the ARMY. Taking to Twitter, one fan posted, "TAKE TWO IS COMING, BTS IS COMING, BTS IS BACK, BTS NEW SONG IS COMING." A comment read, "Take two is a single that's mean we're getting photo concept too?? what if JIMIN BLONDE?"