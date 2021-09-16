BTS teases ‘Permission to Dance’ virtual concert

Korean pop band BTS teased their plan for a virtual concert titled ‘Permission To Dance’.

BTS announced that they will live stream the concert on October 24. It will be carried exclusively on Weverse, the social media platform operated by BTS’s management firm Hybe Entertainment.

Among other details, the K pop band also unveiled a poster that was decorated with the colours of CD single “Butter” that contains their latest song ‘Permission to Dance.’

The band said it will make further announcements.

This virtual concert will mark the BTS’ first concert in about a year since ‘BTS Map of The Soul ON:E” held in October 2020. Kanye West's 'Donda' features piano solo by New York sixth grader Zen