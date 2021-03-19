BTS score double platinum certification in the US with ‘Dynamite’

In yet another cheer for Army, fans of Korean pop group BTS, the boy band has scored another major milestone as they earned a double platinum certification in the US with their single ‘Dynamite’.

It was announced by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that the Korean pop band has officially been awarded gold, platinum and double platinum certification for the 2020 single.

For those unversed, ‘Dynamite’ is BTS’ first single to achieve a double platinum and the fourth to go platinum, following ‘MIC Drop’, ‘Boy With Luv’, and ‘IDOL’.

With ‘Dynamite’, BTS has also made a Guinness World Record for the ‘most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres’ with over three million concurrent viewers. The song also holds the title for ‘Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours’ and ‘Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group’.

Recently, BTS performed the song for their first-ever solo performance at the Grammys 2021 on March 14.

