BTS' J-Hope, Jimin visit Jin at military camp, see pic

Popular K-pop band BTS' members J-hope and Jimin visited Kim Seok Jin at the military base in South Korea on Saturday. Jin, who was recently promoted to a Private First Class position within the military, shared a picture on his official Instagram handle with a caption that read, "Welcome," in Korean.

In the pic, Jin is seen posing in his military uniform and buzz haircut, while J-Hope or Hobi is seen wearing a black hoodie, paired with a white jacket, dark green pants and a green cap.

Park Jimin, on the other hand, kept his look casual in a black T-shirt with denim pants and a beanie. Check out the viral picture below!

Within a few hours, the post received 9 million likes. The comments, however, were closed for the post.

Jin started his 18-month mandatory military service in December last year at the front-line South Korean boot camp.

After him, it will be J-Hope who will fulfil his army duties. He started the enlistment process for mandatory military service in February.

According to BigHit Music, BTS' agency, the rapper applied to end the postponement of his own enlistment.

In a statement, BigHit Music said, "This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that J-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Jimin is all set to make his comeback this month with his album titled Face. The album supposedly has six tracks and is a consolidated version of the K-pop star's journey in the last decade.

