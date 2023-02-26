BTS’ J-Hope begins military enlistment procedure; here's all you need to know

BTS member J-Hope is the second member of the famous pop group who will start his military service soon. On Saturday, the pop-group agency Big Hit Entertainment released a statement announcing that J-hope, who is also the main choreographer of the group, has started his military enlistment process.



Big Hit took to Weverse and shared that J-hope has begun his enlistment process and has applied for the cancellation of his military postponement.



In the statement, they wrote, "This is big-hit music. We would like to inform our fans that J-Hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course."



"We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you.''



After Jin, J-Hope, whose real name is Jeong Ho-Seok, will be the second one to join the army. The K-pop group star was born in February 1994 and joined the group as a singer and rapper in 2013.



Meanwhile, Jin, the eldest member of the group, started his military service in December last year. Jin began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp in December.