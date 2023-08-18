Britney Spears reportedly attacked Sam Asghari, gave him a black eye while he was asleep

Britney Spear's estranged husband Sam Asghari has accused the singer of violently attacking him while was asleep. Asghari has alleged that she gave him a black eye. The news came a day after Asghari filed for divorce from the singer.



A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, news reports stated. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022.



On Thursday, Sam Asghari broke his silence and confirmed the news of their break up. While Asghari did not cite the reason of their separation, a source close to the couple stated that they were involved in multiple fights where security had to intervene. For the alleged attack in question, however, no security was involved.



Sam reportedly claimed that he was sleeping when Britney “flew off the handle and began punching him” earlier this year. Around the same time, Sam was spotted with what appeared to be a black eye and bite marks on his arm.

Sam was reportedly “concerned” because the singer reportedly had a fascination with knives and had them all around the house, including in their bedroom.