Britney Spears receives first jab of COVID-19 vaccine, shares video with Sam Asghari

American pop singer Britney Spears has taken her covid vaccination shot.



Spears revealed on her social media by sharing a video alongside her partner Sam Asghari and says is "fine" following the jab.

"What did you think of the vaccine?" Asghari asked Spears on camera, to which she responded, "The people on the internet said it was really bad like a bullet through your arm."Spears added, "It was nothing. I felt nothing. I`m fine and I hope I continue to stay fine." following the talk, the duo then high-fived each other.



Britney captioned the video: "Got the COVID vaccine …. Great success …. High-five!!!!!!,"



Got the COVID vaccine 😳💉 …. Great success 😂 …. High-five 🖐🏻 !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qr9e0RUA9Q — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 8, 2021 ×

Spears has joined the long list of celebrities who have been vaccinated including Mariah Carey, Ryan Reynolds, Martha Stewart, Dolly Parton and many more.



Recently, Britney revealed that she cried for two weeks after watching the documentary 'Framing Britney Spears'. The singer broke her silence as she took to Instagram to express her thoughts on the film, "My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" she began in the caption. "For my sanity, I need to dance to [Steven Tyler] every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!!", read more here.